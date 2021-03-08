Hyperbolus’s incendiary lies became a plotline in theatrical plays written by Plato and today a derivation of his name, hyperbole, means: “exaggerated claims not to be taken literally.” In real life, Hyperbolus was unsuccessful in his attempt to get rid of adversaries through hoax. Instead, he was banished not only from office but also from Athens.

Unheeded, history repeats. Mr. Trump has not been welcomed back to New York City, which has put on thin ice its lucrative contract to lease his skating rinks. Atlantic City recently detonated Mr. Trump’s bankrupted casino. The Trump logo has been expunged from still other buildings. And defendants in the mob insurrection at the Capitol are being held accountable for their actions, even if they claim to be inspired by hyperbole and lies.

Joyce Winslow, Bethesda

Based on the report about judges in these riot cases giving impromptu civics lessons to these defendants who claim they were following former president Donald Trump’s orders or “fighting for their country,” it seems the defendants should be sentenced to attend a civics class and learn about our constitutional democracy. I suggest that their final exam be the one we require all would-be naturalized citizens to take. It’s painfully obvious that many of these people don’t know very much about how our system of government works. Perhaps they should try to be as well informed about the United States as our immigrant citizens.

And then maybe the state education departments should reinstate a strong curriculum that ensures our children are well versed in the knowledge of the Constitution and how the three branches of government are supposed to function. After all, didn’t our Founding Fathers believe that a well-educated electorate would be best positioned to maintain our republic by acting consistently with its principles?