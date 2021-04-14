Ms. Hesse wrote that these bills are “silly,” “paranoid,” “lying” and “offensive.” But it’s more serious: These bills are extremely dangerous to the lives and well-being of transgender children and youths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one third of transgender youths will attempt suicide; the rate of depression and suicide for trans youths who are affirmed and supported in their gender identity and transition are on par with their cisgender peers. Gender-affirming health care is lifesaving for these children, so states that are seeking to ban it are putting our kids’ lives as risk.

Rachel Cornwell, Silver Spring

In her April 10 Style column, Monica Hesse argued that classes studying works of literature should be able to discuss the author’s life and times in analyzing these works: “Or maybe the plan is to permit these works of literature but to ignore the context. To act as if they were written by no one, in response to nothing.”

In fact, when I was an English major in the 1970s, that’s exactly what we did. It wasn’t a political decision. It was called New Criticism, and it emphasized a close reading of the work as a self-contained aesthetic unit to discover its meaning. In other words, we trusted the author to say what he or she meant and focused on that. We showed the author that respect.

It was exhilarating to give that close reading, express your views and see how they comported with others’. It would have lessened the opportunities for critical thinking and ruined the fun to have the professor introduce historical and political “context” designed to assist students in arriving at predetermined conclusions.

Let the authors speak for themselves.