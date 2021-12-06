As an asylum lawyer in D.C., I have seen hundreds of clients in the same situation as the ones Ms. Barron writes about. My clients entered the United States legally but have been waiting four to six years for their interview with an asylum officer. More than 100 of them are Afghans who worked for the U.S. government, for the previous Afghan government or for nongovernmental organizations that promoted women’s rights and democracy. They had to flee from Afghanistan after they were threatened or physically attacked by the Taliban.
Mr. Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security have rescued and resettled many Afghans who fled their country during the Taliban takeover, but they have largely failed to issue decisions for those Afghans who applied for asylum years ago, and who are still waiting, often separated from their immediate family members. Mr. Mayorkas and USCIS need to make completing their cases a priority.
Jason Dzubow, Washington
As a psychotherapist working in a torture treatment center, I appreciated Andrea Barron’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion essay, “No one should have to wait years for the U.S. to consider their asylum claim.”
Having worked alongside torture survivors for years, I can attest to the distress they feel when waiting years for their asylum cases to be heard. Recovery from torture comes mostly after the individual feels secure and safe. Asylum seekers are unable to feel safe until they are granted asylum. Forcing them to linger in asylum purgatory can be retraumatizing. The results are a feeling of helplessness, irritability, anxiety, depression and, in many cases, thoughts of suicide. Forced separation from their families for years has been described as the greatest source of distress for affirmative asylum seekers. It has dire mental health consequences and may impede their integration into U.S. society.
I hope, as the piece articulated so well, that the Biden administration will hear their plea and rightfully put these asylum seekers at the front of the line.
Annie Couture Newton, McLean