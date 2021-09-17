There is no way that negotiating drug prices for Medicare is going to stop Big Pharma from doing what it has always done: fight tooth and nail to beat each other to market with any given new drug. The drug companies will still have enormous incentive to develop new drugs because their profits will still be enormous. Price negotiation with Medicare may slightly reduce those profits.
To offset any nick in profits from Medicare negotiations, perhaps pharma execs could do the world a solid and chip in from their obscene bonuses, delaying their luxury boat and/or vehicle purchases by a couple of weeks.
That “populist” conservatives would continue to stand in the way of this most basic free market activity — price negotiations to save money for everyday U.S. taxpayers — is borderline criminal.
Nancy Grimmer, Bethesda