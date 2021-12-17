In her argument that removing most altars from Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral would not be a “wreckovation,” Elizabeth Lev failed to acknowledge the purpose of a Catholic church building: to offer Masses [“Sorry, Internet: Notre Dame is not being ‘wreckovated’,” op-ed, Dec. 9].

The data on Mass attendance in France is quite clear, revealing around only 5 percent of Catholics there attend Mass every Sunday. After the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, reformist bishops and priests in France accomplished exactly what Ms. Lev advocated: a revolution within the church to reverse nearly all tradition, causing an exodus from the pews.

Paradoxically, the most vibrant Catholic parishes in France are ones that offer the pre-Vatican II Latin Mass. If trends continue, more Catholics in France will eventually attend the Latin Mass than the post-Vatican II liturgy in the vernacular.

A decline, though, in priests and laity at Mass since Vatican II is not a good reason to remove most altars in a church such as Notre Dame. If someone wants a modern children’s museum teaching scripture, I suggest visiting the Museum of the Bible in D.C. But don’t change the interior of the sacred cathedral of Notre Dame into an interactive theater.

