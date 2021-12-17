Paradoxically, the most vibrant Catholic parishes in France are ones that offer the pre-Vatican II Latin Mass. If trends continue, more Catholics in France will eventually attend the Latin Mass than the post-Vatican II liturgy in the vernacular.
A decline, though, in priests and laity at Mass since Vatican II is not a good reason to remove most altars in a church such as Notre Dame. If someone wants a modern children’s museum teaching scripture, I suggest visiting the Museum of the Bible in D.C. But don’t change the interior of the sacred cathedral of Notre Dame into an interactive theater.
Kenneth J. Wolfe, Alexandria