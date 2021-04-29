The April 25 news article “Kidnapped migrants missed U.S. court dates and a chance at asylum” demonstrated the significant challenges facing asylum seekers subjected to the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols. The reality is that many more asylum seekers have been living in dangerous and uncertain circumstances in Mexico over the past year.

Since last March, more than 500,000 asylum seekers have been turned back at our southern border after the United States implemented a public health regulation that severely restricted access to asylum. These restrictions do little to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and unfairly target asylum seekers. A year later, it’s time to rescind this regulation and reinstate access to asylum for everyone.

Giulia McPherson, Washington

The writer is director of advocacy and operations for Jesuit Refugee
Service/USA.