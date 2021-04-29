Since last March, more than 500,000 asylum seekers have been turned back at our southern border after the United States implemented a public health regulation that severely restricted access to asylum. These restrictions do little to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and unfairly target asylum seekers. A year later, it’s time to rescind this regulation and reinstate access to asylum for everyone.
Giulia McPherson, Washington
The writer is director of advocacy and operations for Jesuit Refugee
Service/USA.