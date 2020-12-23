Remote-controlled vehicles are economically superior to sending humans to the depths of the sea. State-of-the-art robots, such as the Mars rovers used by NASA, have an astronomically higher cost-to-benefit ratio than humans. As for the absurd notion that humans will have to colonize Mars to escape a dying Earth, Mars is already deader than Earth will be in thousands of years, and any notions of “terraforming Mars” should be turned to preserving Earth, with immediate and cost-effective results.
Sadly, “humans to Mars” is a sacred space cow that politicians, entrepreneurs and even some at NASA think is necessary to maintain public interest in space, science, technology, engineering and math, starving much more needed space programs of scarce cash. Alas, that emperor has no clothes.
Antonio Elias, McLean
The writer is a retired aerospace
engineer and recipient of the 1991
National Medal of Technology.