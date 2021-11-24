Research shows that callers to the Lifeline and the companion Veterans Crisis Line report reduced feelings of suicidal intensity, and others who have gone further and tragically attempted the act have been rescued. Next year will be a critical time for the Lifeline, however, as only a handful of state legislatures have enacted the funding mechanism needed to provide the services. We encourage all of those who care deeply about preventing suicide to pay close attention to the developments next year and urge state lawmakers to fully fund this effort. Too many American lives depend on it.
Kenneth Norton, Concord, N.H.
The writer is executive director of NAMI NH, the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.