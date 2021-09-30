In my decades-long work to protect health-care workers from on-the-job risks, this profession has fought to deny these employees sufficient protections nearly every step of the way. In the late 1980s, it fought the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard to protect health-care workers from HIV and hepatitis B. Later, it worked to stop the fit-testing of N95 respirators to protect health-care workers from airborne transmission of tuberculosis. In the early days of covid-19, it promoted the misguided notion that the coronavirus was transmitted from droplet spread with no real evidence to support this claim. We now know that the virus is spread as an aerosol, capable of traveling much greater distances. While masks provide a modicum of protection, what is really needed are fitted N95 respirators. To this day, this far into the pandemic, health-care and other at-risk workers are still being denied sufficient access to these lifesaving devices.