Maryland policymakers face tough choices when determining state and local coronavirus restrictions. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), in an official — and disappointingly misleading — statement on March 11, claimed that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) “would end most of the restrictions that are in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.” Instead of a forthright discussion, the statement incorrectly implies that Mr. Hogan wants to throw out even mask mandates. Mr. Elrich also made a point of declaring obliquely that he would not follow the Trump official advising Mr. Hogan. He didn’t, of course, name Robert Redfield. That wouldn’t have elicited the same desired gasps of horror: Dr. Redfield directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the time the Elrich administration repeatedly claimed to be guided by that agency while keeping kids out of school.