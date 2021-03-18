As the former director of Oatlands, a beloved National Historic Landmark in Northern Virginia, I had the daily delight of watching families encounter our lovely landscapes and gardens. From towering trees to butterflies flitting around gorgeous blooms, it was truly a gift.
Virginia’s historic sites are bedrocks of our community. It’s in these spaces that we remember and contemplate the complexities of our nation’s history. And in our hectic present-day world, they are also important landmarks where we can breathe and feel connected to the earth again.
But these historic sites are finite. Once gone, we lose that indelible sense of place and days gone by that comes from the smell of the soil and sharing nature’s overwhelming beauty.
We need more nature in our lives. Let’s save this treasured piece of land.
Andrea McGimsey, Ashburn
The writer is senior director for global warming solutions for
Environment Virginia.