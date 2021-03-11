And boo-hoo for employers that are paying their employees so little that they can’t afford to return to work.
It is high time that taxpayers stop subsidizing large corporations that don’t pay their employees a living wage, through food stamps, Medicaid and state-level income supports. We should be tracking participants in these programs and their employers, and charging these companies for the costs they externalize while amassing huge wealth on their balance sheets and in their officers’ bank accounts.
A business whose model doesn’t allow for paying people a living wage has no right to exist.
Joanne Currie, Pittsburgh
In referring to the idea of a minimum wage as “the dubious morality of forbidding people to work for less than the government deems proper” in his March 7 op-ed, “The mildly encouraging minimum-wage debate,” George F. Will took the dubious position of upholding the right of workers to work for subsistence wages.
Somehow I seem to have missed the news coverage about workers demanding that right. No doubt some employers will be harmed by an increase in the minimum wage. But an employer’s business model should not depend on the right to pay employees less than a living wage.
Marilyn Levitt, Chevy Chase