If we do not have adequate scientific data to verify deviating from the approved regimen, then why don’t we take a few calculated risks by ignoring the scientific approach used by the Food and Drug Administration and instead radically change the regimen? After all, he said, the British might be doing the right thing — but who knows for sure?

The British are making decisions based on their hopes as cover for succumbing to their fears about the future. They do not have the necessary data, nor do they understand the science, yet they arrogantly feel empowered to ignore both. Thalidomide this isn’t, but the spirit of using a drug or a procedure in the absence of proper supporting data is exactly the same. Use it today and worry about the consequences tomorrow?

To the economists and politicians, I say listen to the scientists about science, which we all decided was the best approach after watching the disastrous intuitive and counter-scientific decision-making of the previous administration. We must do the best that we can, but we must do it by adhering to the scientific process on which the FDA properly bases its decisions. Please ignore this preference for what might be true and stick with what the data tell us is true.