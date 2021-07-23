I am a primary care doctor in Laurel, which is generally blessed with a good coronavirus vaccination rate. I have interviewed dozens of patients about why they have not gotten the vaccine yet. The most common response (from at least 50 percent of them) is that the Food and Drug Administration has not yet officially approved the vaccine. We have plenty of evidence the vaccines are safe and effective after more than 330 million administrations in this country alone. It would make doctors’ jobs a lot easier if the FDA would just come out and officially approve one or more of these vaccines.