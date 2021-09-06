I’ve worked for 25 years on climate, land use and disaster, including some limited success with flood insurance reform. But such nibbling around the edges has become an ill-advised distraction. Compromise and small steps will not put water in the Colorado River Basin or protect homes foolishly built in the flame zone of the urban-rural interface. The only way to minimize the loss of life and property from devastating floods is to engage in basin-wide land use and water policy management, and to stop treating our rivers like machines and wetlands as an afterthought.
We must use the vast sums we spend recovering from disasters to instead employ tools to fight carbon pollution and destructive agricultural forces and industrial practices. We must no longer insulate individuals, businesses and government from the consequences of millions of shortsighted destructive decisions every day. We are in a fight for our very survival, and we should act like it.
Earl Blumenauer, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Oregon in the U.S. House.
The Sept. 1 editorial “A ring of concrete and steel pays off” said, “Louisiana’s wetlands, the natural barriers that have long protected the coast from storms, continue to disappear.” That sentence highlighted our continued environmental ignorance and greed. Instead of protecting invaluable wetlands and flood plains, we support developers who continue to build structures in them when upland sites are available. Developers profit greatly as they destroy our dwindling wetlands because we stupidly consider those areas to be wastelands.
How wrong we are. Crucial, wetland-based, natural flood control and water quality functions are worth far more than the convenience provided and profits made from our wanton wetland and flood-plain destruction. As a result, we pay hundreds of billions of dollars to artificially re-create the wetland and flood plain functions and benefits nature provides.
The $16 billion example the editorial cited is a mere drop in the bucket, for we will continue to pay our hard-earned dollars to the Army Corps of Engineers and others to design, build, operate and maintain artificial systems that are far costlier than the functions and benefits nature’s flood plains and wetlands provide us. How does this make any fiscal or moral sense?
Ed Melisky, Herndon
The writer is an environmental specialist and ecologist.