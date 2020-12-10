Regarding Gary Abernathy’s Dec. 9 Wednesday Opinion column, “During his presidency, I defended Trump. But now his time is over.”:

Sad, and predictable, how quick President Trump’s enablers are to compare investigations into interference in the 2016 presidential election — investigations in which actual evidence resulted in multiple convictions — with Mr. Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in 2020. All lawsuits claiming such fraud have been dismissed by judge after judge, in state after state, with one reason in common: failure to present any evidence of voting irregularities.

For four years, Mr. Trump used the power of his office to stonewall investigations of interference and hide results of those investigations from the public. And when those efforts failed, Mr. Trump granted pardons and clemency. Mr. Trump’s continued attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election should be seen for what they are: a continuation of efforts begun in 2016 to undermine the very foundation of our democracy. It is far too late for Mr. Trump’s enablers to encourage him to do the classy thing. Long ago he learned their real message: Civility is for losers.

Clayton Austin, Fairfax