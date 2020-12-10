For four years, Mr. Trump used the power of his office to stonewall investigations of interference and hide results of those investigations from the public. And when those efforts failed, Mr. Trump granted pardons and clemency. Mr. Trump’s continued attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election should be seen for what they are: a continuation of efforts begun in 2016 to undermine the very foundation of our democracy. It is far too late for Mr. Trump’s enablers to encourage him to do the classy thing. Long ago he learned their real message: Civility is for losers.
Clayton Austin, Fairfax