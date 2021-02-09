That gives short shrift to victims and their families, especially in cases in which a murderer killed several people or tortured a victim to death.
Studies show that longer prison sentences deter crimes from being committed, saving innocent lives. For example, California’s violent crime rate fell because of the passage of California’s Proposition 8, which increased sentences for repeat offenders who commit murder, rape and robbery.
It can make sense to imprison a murderer for life, even if the murderer later repents and shows he is not “irreparably corrupt.”
Hans Bader, Arlington
As a pediatrician and child advocate, I applaud the editorial on Maryland’s juvenile life without parole statute. I agree that this legislation must be reconsidered and changed in light of what we know about brain development in adolescents. There are further important considerations in this matter.
Research shows how vulnerable children’s brains are to adverse events such as violence, poor nutrition, inadequate housing and discrimination. The matter of environmental poisonings — such as lead — further diminish the capacity of young brains to grow and prosper.
New legislation must be accompanied by fiscal notes to consider and improve the lives of kids most prone to outcomes that lead to incarceration.
Dan Levy, Columbia, Md.