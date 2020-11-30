It is encouraging to see that President-elect Joe Biden nominated an experienced diplomat, Linda ThomasGreenfield, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations [“Biden picks diverse, tested national security team,” front page, Nov. 24]. Given her credibility and experience in Africa, and specifically in Rwanda, I would like to suggest that one of her first (though not necessarily public) actions might be to encourage the Rwandan government to drop the so-called terrorism and related charges against Paul Rusesabagina, whose courageous and selfless efforts to save lives of all ethnicities during the 1994 genocide were the basis of his U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 and of a well-received film.