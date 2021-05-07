Every day you can hear Republicans across the country crying foul when asked to defend these tactics by reporters for national and global news outlets, or when social media businesses with billions of users enforce rules against speech that deals in disinformation and foments hate, insurrection and violence. Then, these Republicans go to great lengths to cancel the voices of people who disagree with or challenge them. They support efforts to literally destroy people’s lives and careers by censoring elected officials who speak out against former president Donald Trump’s lies, by calling for boycotts of companies that oppose laws that disenfranchise voters and, yes, by continuing to try to cancel President Biden’s victory.
Craig W. Culp, Gaithersburg
Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) May 6 op-ed, “The GOP is at a turning point. History is watching us.,” contained many truths about then-President Donald Trump’s culpability in the fatal criminal assault on Congress on Jan. 6. It also accurately identified the source of the mortal danger an otherwise clueless and feckless Mr. Trump poses to democracy in the utterly prone “big lie” Trump cult that has usurped the conservative majority in the Republican Party in the past five years. Yet, at the end, Ms. Cheney inexplicably succumbed to the very familiar malaise that she lamented among her fellow Republicans.
In claiming that former president Ronald Reagan, who dismantled the Fairness Doctrine and thereby made the predictably toxic Fox News possible, returned sanity to America, Ms. Cheney marred her otherwise fair criticism of Mr. Trump’s similar assault on America’s democratic institutions. That was truly unfortunate for Ms. Cheney, and more so for a nation that sorely needs a return of the party of Lincoln to today’s Republican Party.
Mohamed A. Jalloh, Gaithersburg
I respect Rep. Liz Cheney’s (Wyo.) challenge to her fellow Republicans to “steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality.” I disagree with her on a lot of issues, but I admire her for being willing to take on her party regardless of the political fallout. That takes courage.
I am reminded of another Republican woman who did likewise more than 70 years ago. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith (R-Maine) was among the first in Congress to criticize the bullying tactics of Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s (R-Wis.) Red Scare crusade. She did so publicly in her Declaration of Conscience speech in 1950. “It is high time,” she said, “that we remembered that we have sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution.”
History is indeed watching. Good job, Congresswoman Cheney.
Liz Reiley, Alexandria
Considering the political intrepidity vacuum of the past 40 years, and precluding a Part 2, perhaps the publishers of John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage” could be persuaded to update the original edition to include Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).
Sorell L. Schwartz, Rockville