To their credit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration recognized that the coronavirus is much less contagious outdoors. In fact, a study in Ireland found that only 0.1 percent of coronavirus transmission occurred in outdoor settings. In response to a better understanding of the virus and increasing vaccinations, the Biden administration has shifted its recommendations on wearing masks outside. When will Virginia and other states with outdoor mask mandates follow suit? It’s time.
Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, Springfield