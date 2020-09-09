The Sept. 4 news article “Governor’s party considered the top factor in whether state requires masks” noted that, in Arizona, although “infections soared this summer, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations also have fallen sharply since July, without statewide mask orders.” While that is correct, it obscured an important point. The Democratic mayors of Phoenix and Tucson, which are in counties that are home to nearly 80 percent of the state’s residents, imposed mask orders in mid-June after the Republican governor retracted his ban on local mask requirements. New cases peaked about two weeks later and have been declining since.