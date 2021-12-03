The worldwide strategy for coping with the pandemic’s exponential growth has been the so-called least bad option, a repeated relaxation and tightening of social controls, using demand for intensive-care unit beds as a trigger. Suppression, i.e., lockdowns, directly limits contacts per person. In general, suppression social policies cannot go on forever and, when lifted, the epidemic is expected to return. It would be so much nicer if these social policy controls could be seen more simply as necessary but temporary emergency measures.
Vaccination of the U.S. population is, at best, a work in progress. Perhaps if 85 percent of the population were not susceptible, the epidemic could no longer sustain positive growth. The portion of the population that is susceptible, i.e., the unvaccinated, dominates the resulting statistics.
There isn’t a viable alternative to social policies that anticipate some suppression as a last resort until the susceptible population is sufficiently small. There is not much evidence that we are nearing that. Until the susceptible population is sufficiently reduced, infection surges are to be expected, and we know from experience that mitigation will not suffice.
Bruce Mathews, Catonsville