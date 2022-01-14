If even New York’s iconic Chinatown is struggling, you can imagine how smaller restaurants are faring across the country. Seeing one of my favorite places, a little buffet in Herndon with the best lo mein I’ve ever had for an amazing deal, close last year was like losing a big part of my life. Losing the memories. The community shared with staff and customers alike. And, of course, the incredible noodles, which I will never get to taste again.
Food matters to personal identity, especially for those of us trying to reconnect with our cultures. Losing Asian restaurants means Asian Americans get separated from our history even more. These restaurants are a bridge to who we are, and that bridge is crumbling every day.
Jessica Chung, Fairfax