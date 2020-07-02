In her June 28 Local Opinions essay on alleged racism in Arlington Public Schools, “Black minds matter in Arlington,” Whytni H. Kernodle made several good points, and I fully support the noble goal to increase minority students’ achievement levels in Arlington. However, I take issue with several of her points. First, this country was not born out of “deliberate and strategic white supremacy.” We fought a Civil War 160 years ago to resolve a rift over such issues and have made significant, if admittedly fitful, progress on race since then.

Please don’t throw around the term “white supremacists” so loosely. The Ku Klux Klan, thank God, has been all but snuffed out; lumping in the other 99.998 percent of Caucasians as possible “supremacists” undermines efforts to further marginalize any and all forms of racism. 

As for the low percentage of black students labeled as “gifted” or enrolled in advanced classes, I imagine there might be other reasons than racial motivations.

To snuff out racism and police brutality, we really need to honestly look at the entire picture — in this case, why black students are apparently achieving less in Arlington. My concern is that oversimplified, misleading arguments used by activists will persistently hinder progress. Healthy debate and discussion are desperately lacking.

Richard Briggs, Columbia