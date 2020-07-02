Please don’t throw around the term “white supremacists” so loosely. The Ku Klux Klan, thank God, has been all but snuffed out; lumping in the other 99.998 percent of Caucasians as possible “supremacists” undermines efforts to further marginalize any and all forms of racism.
As for the low percentage of black students labeled as “gifted” or enrolled in advanced classes, I imagine there might be other reasons than racial motivations.
To snuff out racism and police brutality, we really need to honestly look at the entire picture — in this case, why black students are apparently achieving less in Arlington. My concern is that oversimplified, misleading arguments used by activists will persistently hinder progress. Healthy debate and discussion are desperately lacking.
Richard Briggs, Columbia