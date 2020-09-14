But Ms. McArdle seemed not to understand what makes those latter tragedies especially important: Both represent systemic problems requiring institutional solutions. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others aren’t just some regrettable aberration; they reflect a society that devalues Black lives. Coronavirus deaths in the United States are the results of a global pandemic, but they also reveal how badly the pandemic was mismanaged by a president who admittedly played down its seriousness.
What systemic problem is revealed by the actions of some looters and instigators who infiltrated otherwise peaceful protests? Of course their violent acts are problematic, but this is a case where the “bad apples” theory really does cover the facts. These senseless acts are marginal in this case, not just because they are rare but also because it’s not clear what larger problem they exemplify. Does Ms. McArdle think the nation is really threatened by marauding anarchistic mobs and these rare acts reveal a greater peril? If so, she should make that argument explicitly, rather than by making frivolous comparisons to police brutality and the coronavirus.
Daniel Pitt Stoller, Great Neck, N.Y.