That means that deaf people and others who rely on captioning were simply out of luck, with no way to access what was being said by either candidate.
Ceil Lucas, Elkridge
Regarding the Oct. 5 news article “Candidates, debate organizers push forward with events”:
The issue is not about changing the debate format; the issue should now be whether the next debates ought to be canceled. The president’s coronavirus diagnosis calls into question the need for any further debates.
With less than a month before Election Day, but with voting underway in many jurisdictions, most voters have made up their mind how they will vote; the undecideds have enough information to make their decision. We have now a more knowledgeable society than was the case in elections held in the 18th and 19th centuries. Voters then had to rely more on news delivered by word of mouth.
I can think of no election since I first voted in 1960 that has had as much information from the news and social media and all the political ads we now have. We have enough and do not need more debates to add to the cacophony.
Bill Butler, Falls Church