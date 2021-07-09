Over the past year, a few political extremists in Loudoun County have joined with self-serving national political zealots in stunts directed at the county school board and teachers examining systemic historical racial inequities, including those long pervasive locally. Similar to Scopes, the board is being accused by the extremists in a ludicrous lawsuit of teaching “social justice” and pitching it to gullible reactionaries as combating critical race theory. Loudoun seems to be a proving ground for similar actions recently undertaken in Nevada and likened to the old Scopes Trial. Hopefully, this political stunt masquerading as an appalling legal complaint will be summarily dismissed at the end of July by the presiding judge. Loudoun County deserves better than some future redux of “Inherit the Wind.”
Anthony M. Rutkowski, Ashburn