Regarding the July 6 front-page article “School clashes put N.Va. at forefront of the culture wars”:

About 100 years ago, Dayton, Tenn., became famous for joining with self-serving zealots in a legal complaint against a teacher named John Thomas Scopes who had the temerity to expose students to the “theory of evolution.” The ensuing Scopes trial subsequently became the subject of a landmark film named “Inherit the Wind.” The title was a salient message suggesting that outrageous political stunts confronting rationality will attain infamy. Evermore, Dayton became synonymous with a venue for manifesting ignorance.

Over the past year, a few political extremists in Loudoun County have joined with self-serving national political zealots in stunts directed at the county school board and teachers examining systemic historical racial inequities, including those long pervasive locally. Similar to Scopes, the board is being accused by the extremists in a ludicrous lawsuit of teaching “social justice” and pitching it to gullible reactionaries as combating critical race theory. Loudoun seems to be a proving ground for similar actions recently undertaken in Nevada and likened to the old Scopes Trial. Hopefully, this political stunt masquerading as an appalling legal complaint will be summarily dismissed at the end of July by the presiding judge. Loudoun County deserves better than some future redux of “Inherit the Wind.”  

Anthony M. Rutkowski, Ashburn