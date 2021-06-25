The feuding groups, treasured and beautifully human, are Loudoun’s LGBTQ community and those contending that their religious freedoms are at risk. The former’s concerns are acknowledged in the policy; the latter’s concerns are not. Though Virginia legislation requires such a policy by the beginning of the coming school year, there is still time for a “fairness for all” approach. A stakeholder meeting, with empathetic listening and compromise while respecting core beliefs, is needed. Attendees could draft wording addressing the several religious communities’ concerns but also leaving the current text intact, as it is aligned with Virginia law protecting the rights and interests of the LGBTQ community. Shouting, slogans, sound bites and character assassination are all shortcuts doomed to fail. Instead, we all must do the hard work of finding ways to live together peacefully and with compassion, most especially when some of our most deeply held beliefs and values grow apart.