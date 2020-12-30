By taking a wrecking ball to the U.S. Postal Service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy managed to take the joy out of Christmas for me, my family and so many other Americans. As if it weren’t bad enough that this was the first Christmas of my life not spent with my family, none of the gifts that I sent to my children and grandchildren via the U.S. Postal Service arrived in time for Christmas. This is just one of the myriad ways that President Trump is “making America great again” by destroying the underpinnings of our country.