These nonprofits employ the sports-based youth-development model that uses the delivery of sport intentionally to achieve positive non-sports-based outcomes — critical pro-social relationship skills such as fair play, respect for one’s opponent and teamwork; better academic performance and educational attainment; and improved health and wellness.
Though many of these programs have been using virtual tools during the pandemic to stay connected with their youths — team meetings, one-on-one calls with coaches, training exercises and homework support — engagement with young people is declining. Curriculum Associates estimates only 60 percent of low-income students are regularly logging into online instruction, even as 90 percent of high-income students do. The result is a potential learning loss by low-income students of 12.4 months if in-class schooling is delayed until January. For youths from underserved communities, the lack of in-person sports imposed by the pandemic is a significant social and educational setback for those who can least afford it.
Rob Smith, Silver Spring
The writer is founding executive director of the Youth Sports Collaborative Network.