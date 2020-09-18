Petula Dvorak’s Sept. 15 Metro column, “Youth sports ‘loopholes’ grow the divide,” described how youth sports is worse during the pandemic for kids whose families can afford to play sports. However, what is even worse is the pandemic’s effect on youths in underserved communities where sports can be a lifeline through programs such as DC SCORES, Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena, Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and Washington Tennis & Education Foundation. These and other similar D.C. nonprofits often provide free sports programs for low-income children, along with academic assistance and other critical youth-development supports that make it possible for kids to stay on track in school.

These nonprofits employ the sports-based youth-development model that uses the delivery of sport intentionally to achieve positive non-sports-based outcomes — critical pro-social relationship skills such as fair play, respect for one’s opponent and teamwork; better academic performance and educational attainment; and improved health and wellness.

Though many of these programs have been using virtual tools during the pandemic to stay connected with their youths — team meetings, one-on-one calls with coaches, training exercises and homework support — engagement with young people is declining. Curriculum Associates estimates only 60 percent of low-income students are regularly logging into online instruction, even as 90 percent of high-income students do. The result is a potential learning loss by low-income students of 12.4 months if in-class schooling is delayed until January. For youths from underserved communities, the lack of in-person sports imposed by the pandemic is a significant social and educational setback for those who can least afford it.

Rob Smith, Silver Spring

The writer is founding executive director of the Youth Sports Collaborative Network.