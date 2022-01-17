David Von Drehle’s Jan. 12 op-ed, “Carl Bernstein, the natural newshound,” on Mr. Bernstein’s new book, brought back great memories of long-ago high jinks when I was a reporter in Albany, N.Y., and St. Louis in the 1960s and early 1970s.

The “soft fat pencils,” the “pots of paste,” the “politically incorrect characters,” as Mr. Von Drehle described them, and ancient furniture and upright typewriters were all there for me. I’d add pneumatic tubes that blasted our copy to the typesetters, and the guys on the rewrite desk to whom I’d dictate from a phone booth. One of those rewrite jockeys walked around with a permanent tilt to his head from cradling phones for decades.

It might not have been “The Front Page,” but it was hilarious enough: a diabolical editor sporting an iconic eyeshade who often shouted “don’t take your coat off” as you entered the city room and he handed you an assignment even more bizarre than the last; the mutinous bunch of co-workers, including the colleague who disabled the time card machine with a well-placed cup of coffee; the city room landscape that matched a 1930s photo (including my very own typewriter) that hung on the wall of the same city room.

Much of the doings were madcap, but, in retrospect, it sure was fun.

