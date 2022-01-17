It might not have been “The Front Page,” but it was hilarious enough: a diabolical editor sporting an iconic eyeshade who often shouted “don’t take your coat off” as you entered the city room and he handed you an assignment even more bizarre than the last; the mutinous bunch of co-workers, including the colleague who disabled the time card machine with a well-placed cup of coffee; the city room landscape that matched a 1930s photo (including my very own typewriter) that hung on the wall of the same city room.
Much of the doings were madcap, but, in retrospect, it sure was fun.
Dave Nathan, Bethesda