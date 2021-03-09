The filibuster was the unintended consequence of a change in Senate rules in the early 1800s and is out of step with the Constitution, which stipulates that in all but a few instances, such as overriding a presidential veto, a simple majority is required to pass legislation. As long as the filibuster exists, proposed legislation with strong, cross-party popular support, such as protecting voting rights, reforming campaign finance laws and addressing critical infrastructure weaknesses and climate change, are all in jeopardy. A simple majority of senators is all that’s required to change Senate procedures and eliminate this roadblock to majority rule.

Nathan Baum, Columbia

The article failed to mention the strongest reason Republicans have an agenda, too. The end of the legislative filibuster would grease the skids for passage of a right-wing agenda when Republicans retake power in Washington.

When Democrats eliminated the filibuster for all nominations other than for the Supreme Court, in response to Republican obstruction of then-President Barack Obama’s nominees, critics from both parties warned that the move would come back to bite Democrats. Republicans would inevitably regain power, get rid of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, too, and then have their way with appointments at all levels. That is precisely what happened.

Republicans could do away with the legislative filibuster anyway, regardless of what Democrats do now. But perhaps not, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Democrats who are understandably eager to pass major reforms in areas such as immigration, climate change and voting rights should ask themselves a basic question: Is it worth the price? Do the benefits from passing a Democratic agenda outweigh the risks of giving a narrow Republican Senate majority in the future the power not only to undo all of those reforms but also to enact its own vision for how to treat immigrants, the environment, guns, voting rights, LGBTQ rights and other issues that progressives hold dear?