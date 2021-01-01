Recently, my husband and I drove downtown from our home in Northwest D.C. to see the Christmas trees on the grounds of the Ellipse and the Capitol. I was sad to see some of the most beautiful parts of D.C. marked by excessive barriers, fences, closed streets, and boarded-up businesses and stores, and beautiful Lafayette Square just a mess — fences and more fences and more fences and the same for the White House and surrounding areas. Though I understand the issue of security, downtown looks like a fortress and somewhat of a war zone. It is hardly what tourists expect on a visit to the nation’s capital. Access to the grounds of the Capitol and areas in front of and behind the White House used to be one of the pleasures of this city.