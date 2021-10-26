Furthermore, NATO requirement is not a strict rule carved in stone. Each NATO member country was treated differently based on its specific geostrategic considerations. Turkey and Greece were admitted to the alliance even though they were in conflict with each other.
The keystone of NATO requirement is democracy. How can you expect total democracy when Ukraine and Georgia are constantly under threat from Russia? Is cleaning the house a priority as Russian guns loom at the horizon? The NATO alliance will be much stronger with Ukraine and Georgia on board. This will and might deter any future war with Russia and save the world.
Duy-Tam Tran-Kiem, Potomac