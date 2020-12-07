From Day One, the Trump-Pence administration has gone out of its way to attack our community. Not only have administration officials opposed our progress, including passage of the critical protections in the Equality Act, but they also have relentlessly attempted to roll back our rights. In every aspect of daily life, from employment to housing, from adoption to health care, they have sought to weaken or eliminate hard-won gains. No other administration in modern history has so openly endorsed the forces of hate or tried to define us out of existence.
Equality was a winning issue in 2020, as LGBTQ voters and our allies overwhelmingly turned out to elect outspoken LGBTQ advocates Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris. Readers should watch as the new administration undoes the harmful actions of the past and take it as simple proof of how much President Trump and Vice President Pence stood against equality. As we look to the future, we would be well served by being honest about where we have been — and where we need to go.
Alphonso David, Washington
The writer is president of the Human Rights Campaign.