The explanations often given for not mandating vaccination are focused on personal choice: that no one should be mandated to vaccinate because it is an intrusion on personal freedom. First, this is a false proposition: Society has always accepted that common good outweighs individual freedom. Mandatory vaccination has been accepted and desired in the United States since polio and other communal diseases were virtually eliminated by scientifically developed medicine. The resistance to vaccines is based on “fake news” and personal values, not science and not patriotism.
That the police collectively are slow to be vaccinated should not be a surprise. The profession attracts people who wish to control, not be controlled. Being told to do most anything is likely to experience pushback from police.
Coronavirus vaccines must be mandatory for first responders so that they are not vectors. It is accepted that it must be safe to send our children to school. We are justified in presuming staff and pupils have been vaccinated against polio, mumps, measles, pertussis, etc. Exceptions should be rare and well-justified per individual; our survival (and their jobs) depend on it.
Karl Veit, Arlington