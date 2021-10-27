Just to add to Anne Curzan’s sensible arguments in her Oct. 23 op-ed, “ ‘They’ has been a singular pronoun for centuries,” for the linguistic legitimacy for using “they” as a singular pronoun, it’s worth noting that the oldest form of the English language used a single third-person pronoun to apply either to one individual or to two or more. One of the many Old English pronouns was “hie” — sometimes spelled “hi” and ironically pronounced similarly to the modern pronoun “he.” The word applied both to females in the singular and to any group in the plural when a direct object was needed in a sentence. Hence, for many uses in our ancestral tongue, one word sufficed for “her” and “them.”