Recruiting, educating and training immigrants as part of a “caregivers apprenticeship” program may warrant investigation. Americans are not fighting for these jobs, but the suspicion is that many immigrants would take such positions over remaining in a country where they live in constant fear of violence.
Having the screening, education and first level of training before arrival in the United States likely offers multiple advantages regarding cost, defections, program failures, and the tracking and placement of caregivers, among other factors.
In urban areas, those caregivers would be eligible for housing and support facilities (child-care co-ops, classrooms) in those converted office buildings, many of which are along existing public transit lines.
The reality is that immigrants already fill a significant portion of caregiver positions, as a visit to almost any caregiving facility demonstrates. People with desired technical or scientific skills can get special work visas. That same approach should be applied to the caregiver challenge.
Mike Gillies, Reston