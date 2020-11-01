The Post is recognized as a national paper. There are 22 states in which mail-in ballots must only be postmarked by Election Day. Of course, it is prudent to send in a ballot as early as possible. But people holding mail-in ballots should have correct information: that the ballot in 22 states plus D.C. need only be postmarked by Nov. 3. If you need to mail your ballot, do it as soon as possible, but by all means, mail it and vote!
Deborah Katz, Brookline Mass.
I requested a mail-in ballot in Maryland because of the novel coronavirus. Then I decided to vote early in person to avoid the expected contestation of mailed ballots. When I went to vote last week, I learned that, because I had requested a mail-in ballot, I would have to use a provisional ballot. The fine print said these will not be counted before Nov. 11.
I should have put my mail-in ballot in a drop box, which would have gotten it counted early. Now I expect ballots counted late, such as mine, to be contested. A word to the wise in Maryland and other states with similar rules: If you have a mail ballot, use the drop box.
Paul Stern, Bowie