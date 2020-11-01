The Oct. 30 Metro article “ Officials urge voters to avoid mailing ballots and use drop boxes instead ” cautioned that, as of Oct. 29, it may have been too late to send mail-in ballots. The impression was that ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted.

This is not true in D.C., where The Post’s D.C. Voting Guide states, “To be counted, mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and the D.C. Board of Elections must receive them no later than Nov. 13.” It would be sad indeed if people failed to mail in their ballots now because of this article. In fact, if a ballot is mailed on Election Day, it would still have 10 days to be received and counted. If mailed on the day the article ran, it would have two weeks to arrive. This is a disservice to people who plan and, in fact, may need to vote by mail in D.C.