The Oct. 30 Metro article “Officials urge voters to avoid mailing ballots and use drop boxes instead” cautioned that, as of Oct. 29, it may have been too late to send mail-in ballots. The impression was that ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted.

This is not true in D.C., where The Post’s D.C. Voting Guide states, “To be counted, mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and the D.C. Board of Elections must receive them no later than Nov. 13.” It would be sad indeed if people failed to mail in their ballots now because of this article. In fact, if a ballot is mailed on Election Day, it would still have 10 days to be received and counted. If mailed on the day the article ran, it would have two weeks to arrive. This is a disservice to people who plan and, in fact, may need to vote by mail in D.C.

The Post is recognized as a national paper. There are 22 states in which mail-in ballots must only be postmarked by Election Day. Of course, it is prudent to send in a ballot as early as possible. But people holding mail-in ballots should have correct information: that the ballot in 22 states plus D.C. need only be postmarked by Nov. 3. If you need to mail your ballot, do it as soon as possible, but by all means, mail it and vote!

Deborah KatzBrookline Mass.

I requested a mail-in ballot in Maryland because of the novel coronavirus. Then I decided to vote early in person to avoid the expected contestation of mailed ballots. When I went to vote last week, I learned that, because I had requested a mail-in ballot, I would have to use a provisional ballot. The fine print said these will not be counted before Nov. 11. 

I should have put my mail-in ballot in a drop box, which would have gotten it counted early. Now I expect ballots counted late, such as mine, to be contested. A word to the wise in Maryland and other states with similar rules: If you have a mail ballot, use the drop box.

Paul Stern, Bowie