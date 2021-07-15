The voting public expects results one minute after the polls close. The media are accustomed to providing preliminary results in the form of “percent of precincts reporting.” In fact, there are no “preliminary” results from ranked-choice voting. Such ballots cannot be tabulated until all ballots are received, and then tabulation takes but minutes. Data from precincts is no longer in the form of a single number but a spreadsheet that must be securely transmitted.
The failure of New York election officials to account and prepare for the delay in receipt of absentee ballots was a sign of not understanding the process. The failure to account for and eliminate test ballots from the system was a sign of technical incompetence, not a mark against ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting is used successfully in many other elections nationally when the proper expectations have been communicated.
Les Halpern, Herndon