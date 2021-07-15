Perhaps nothing has done more to harm the concept of “ranked-choice voting” (RCV) than the nearly botched primary in New York City. The concept worked in that the winner can claim an actual mandate by garnering more than 50 percent of the active votes and not having to deal with forever questioning of less-than-majority rule. The July 11 letters “Not my first choice for voting” demonstrated the effect of failure to educate the voting public, the media and election officials.

 The voting public expects results one minute after the polls close. The media are accustomed to providing preliminary results in the form of “percent of precincts reporting.” In fact, there are no “preliminary” results from ranked-choice voting. Such ballots cannot be tabulated until all ballots are received, and then tabulation takes but minutes. Data from precincts is no longer in the form of a single number but a spreadsheet that must be securely transmitted. 

The failure of New York election officials to account and prepare for the delay in receipt of absentee ballots was a sign of not understanding the process. The failure to account for and eliminate test ballots from the system was a sign of technical incompetence, not a mark against ranked-choice voting. 

Ranked-choice voting is used successfully in many other elections nationally when the proper expectations have been communicated.

Les Halpern, Herndon