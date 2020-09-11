Regarding the Sept. 4 front-page article “Facebook sets out new rules to stem flow of disinformation”:

Facebook is planning to put a freeze on new ads the week before the election. Apparently, this is what chief executive Mark Zuckerberg considers as fulfilling his “responsibility to protect our democracy.” It is a gesture that is too little, too late. Facebook has a history of putting profits before patriotism. Some major advertisers pulled their ads in a Stop Hate for Profit campaign against Facebook in June and July. But the biggest advertisers continued to place ads, giving the message that it was okay for Facebook to continue to do business as usual, which it did. We have no way of knowing how many ads posted during the past few months have undermined the election.

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III warned that one of the biggest threats to our democracy was outside interference in our elections. If Mr. Zuckerberg is sincere in his desire to protect our democracy, he will put a minimum of a one-month freeze on new political ads before the election. It is a choice between patriotism and greed.

Marian Schwartz, Charlottesville