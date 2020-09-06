As early as 1983, Mr. Markey, then in the House, was calling attention to the dangers of emitting excessive carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. As chairman of the House Interior Committee on Oversight, he sought to stop the Reagan administration from selling public coal in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming at “fire sale prices” by illegally releasing minimum acceptable bids in advance of public auctions. His investigation, assisted by reporting by then-Post writer Dale Russakoff, led to the resignation of then-Interior Secretary James G. Watt.
Significantly, as an analyst at the Office of Technology Assessment remarked at the time, in her opinion, Congress was unlikely to deal with the larger issue of global warming until water had lapped upon the Capitol steps. Let’s hope she was wrong.
Edward Abrahams, Washington
The writer was a professional staff member of the House Interior Oversight Subcommittee when then-Rep Edward J. Markey was its chairman.