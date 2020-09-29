I recognize that I am still one of those privileged enough to have been minimally impacted by the virus. It is heartbreaking and frustrating that while 200,000 Americans — among them nearly 4,000 Marylanders — have died of covid-19, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) calls for restaurants to resume indoor dining at 75 percent capacity [“D.C. adds criteria for Phase 3 of reopenings,” Metro, Sept. 22]. Another matter of concern is that the university still does not require testing at frequent intervals. When we know this virus spreads easily when the infectious are either asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, how can these policies ever be considered reasonable?
As a Maryland resident, I am calling for Mr. Hogan to temporarily re-close nonessential businesses. To do any less is careless and exceedingly risky. As a student at U-Md., I am calling for the administration to mandate frequent testing for those living on or near campus. By implementing sound, science-driven policies, both the university and the state can gradually return to some sense of normalcy and, most importantly, save lives.
Colleen Berk, Abingdon