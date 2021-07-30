Not only is it the fourth-largest transnational crime, with nefarious organizations using money from poaching to purchase drugs and ammunition, but also close contact between poachers and wild animals can spread zoonotic diseases. In addition, federal laws restrict the interstate trade of products from threatened species, but they do not regulate sales within a state. Maryland has no state law restricting wildlife products, so these items continue to circulate. With no state law, Maryland wields little power in the fight against wildlife trafficking.
Vulnerable species cannot survive the triple threats of climate change, human-wildlife conflict and poaching. It is time for Maryland to ban the sale of parts and products from animals on the brink of extinction.
Heidi Osterman, Clarksville