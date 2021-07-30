Thanks to James A. Baker III and Hillary Rodham Clinton for shining a light on the ivory trade in their July 27 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Japan must end its role in the sale of elephant ivory.” There is work to be done around the world to stop poaching, and Marylanders have the opportunity to help end the destructive industry of wildlife trafficking.

Not only is it the fourth-largest transnational crime, with nefarious organizations using money from poaching to purchase drugs and ammunition, but also close contact between poachers and wild animals can spread zoonotic diseases. In addition, federal laws restrict the interstate trade of products from threatened species, but they do not regulate sales within a state. Maryland has no state law restricting wildlife products, so these items continue to circulate. With no state law, Maryland wields little power in the fight against wildlife trafficking.

Vulnerable species cannot survive the triple threats of climate change, human-wildlife conflict and poaching. It is time for Maryland to ban the sale of parts and products from animals on the brink of extinction.

Heidi Osterman, Clarksville