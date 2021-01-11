The problem with this plan is that it ignores cancer patients. Cancer patients must go to the hospital or other medical center to receive chemo, radiation and other life-preserving treatments. Some treatments require returning five days a week. As a result, cancer patients frequently share space and air with hundreds of other people, including potential coronavirus patients. They then return home to their families before doing it all again. Therefore, cancer patients have a bidirectional high degree of exposure to themselves and potentially all others they encounter. Of course, cancer patients themselves are at grave risk of potential deadly complications if exposed.
Mr. Hogan, a cancer survivor, should understand this and make appropriate adjustments to the planned vaccine rollout.
Christopher Cook, Newburg, Md.