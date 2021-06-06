Andrew Macdonald’s May 30 Local Opinions essay, “Urban stream renewal is not helping the Chesapeake Bay,” was spot on. Our neighborhood recently experienced a stream restoration. The well-meaning environmental community should recognize that the streamlined and expedited selection, approval and permitting processes have led to a lack of oversight and expertise on these projects. This has led to unintended consequences, such as the logging of mature woodland wetland forests and the loss of wildlife and entire ecosystems.

The contractor on our project was granted a waiver from certain requirements of the Forest Conservation Act and logged more than nine acres in three areas, initially killing the aquatic life in all three streams. The contractor also connected with the groundwater, rich in iron, which caused an orange-fluffy bloom. The streams will remain biologically impaired for an undetermined amount of time.

When a restoration company can opt out of requirements in environmental conservation acts, it’s time to reevaluate. It’s time to try new ideas. It’s time to make bold changes to current guidelines and policies. Maryland has a goal of “restoring” 900 miles of stream by 2025. How much are we willing to lose? Do we wait until species such as box turtles, newts and water snakes become endangered before we protect them?

Sharon Boies, Columbia