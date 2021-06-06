The contractor on our project was granted a waiver from certain requirements of the Forest Conservation Act and logged more than nine acres in three areas, initially killing the aquatic life in all three streams. The contractor also connected with the groundwater, rich in iron, which caused an orange-fluffy bloom. The streams will remain biologically impaired for an undetermined amount of time.
When a restoration company can opt out of requirements in environmental conservation acts, it’s time to reevaluate. It’s time to try new ideas. It’s time to make bold changes to current guidelines and policies. Maryland has a goal of “restoring” 900 miles of stream by 2025. How much are we willing to lose? Do we wait until species such as box turtles, newts and water snakes become endangered before we protect them?
Sharon Boies, Columbia