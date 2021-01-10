I concur with Stephen J.K. Walters's concern, expressed in his Jan. 3 Local Opinions essay about higher taxes, "Will Maryland Democrats 'tax into the wind'?" — especially at this tough time. However, I question state averages as an effective reasoning for holding tight. (A) Are nationwide average teachers' wages and average per student spending adequate? Average means up to half the states pay more. And (B) with Maryland having the second-highest per capita income in the nation, shouldn't the focus be on higher rather than average quality and on the appropriate trade-offs in the Maryland budget to make that happen?