Where is Maryland? Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D) have managed only words and study groups. The late speaker Michael E. Busch (D) and Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D) had their flaws and sometimes blocked progressive legislation, but they knew how to get things done.
Randy Marks, Takoma Park