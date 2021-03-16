Other counties are retreating on climate action. Somerset County rooted out solar in response to climate concerns in 2017, first by stifling an application to build a solar project on a farm field adjacent to a power transmission line near Crisfield. Somerset County commissioners hastily followed with zoning rules that allow solar on industrial parking lots more than 1,000 feet from a road.
Much of Somerset County is low-lying land right on the Chesapeake Bay. A dozen years ago, the state published models to show water levels in the bay will rise, leading to flooded roads, fields and buildings in Crisfield. Hurricane Sandy added an exclamation mark. Nevertheless, the proposed solar panels for a farm field outside the town were turned down because of local opposition. New zoning rules call for residential housing in those fields; never mind occasional high water.
I call on Mr. Barve to move Maryland to deal with local obstruction in a manner that solar projects can be installed in farm fields, where it will not be necessary to cut more trees — and particularly in parts of the state where climate change promises to drive sea level rise and stronger storms to soon make those fields unproductive for farming. The General Assembly has a chance to get on board, to take action in time for Maryland to participate in federal incentives. It’s what we call “climate action.”
Melvin Tull, Montgomery Village