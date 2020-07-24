When I received the ballot for the Maryland primary in the mail, I almost discarded it as a piece of campaign literature. With a second glance, I realized it was real and gladly completed it and mailed it back. Maryland had entered the 21st century. Several states have mail-in-only voting, and they have no issues with the process.
Early voting is not an answer. I have used early voting for years. However, there are usually lines for that, which could potentially put voters at risk. Eric Cortellessa’s July 19 Local Opinions essay, “Larry Hogan’s plan for chaos in November,” described Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) abandonment of universal vote-by-mail as misguided. I would add “incomprehensible.” Mr. Hogan is potentially exposing voters to a “superspreader” event. Please add my name to those supporting mail-in-only balloting.
Vera Reublinger, Cabin John